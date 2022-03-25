StockNews.com Upgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.12%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $109,447,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after buying an additional 1,671,258 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,396,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

