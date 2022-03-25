New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $94,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $249.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.84.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.32.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

