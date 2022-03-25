Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $2,900.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,474.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

