Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 693

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 619.50. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 347 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.20).

Playtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

