Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 693

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 693 ($9.12) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 614 ($8.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 619.50. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 347 ($4.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 775 ($10.20).
Playtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
