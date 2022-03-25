Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $130.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.86.

AVLR stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after acquiring an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Avalara by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 33.0% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

