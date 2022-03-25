VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for VNET Group’s earnings. VNET Group posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that VNET Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VNET Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
