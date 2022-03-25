Ashley Pattison Buys 120,000 Shares of Indus Energy NL (ASX:IND) Stock

Indus Energy NL (ASX:IND – Get Rating) insider Ashley Pattison purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$26,880.00 ($19,911.11).

Get Indus Energy alerts:

About Indus Energy (Get Rating)

Indus Energy NL is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company is engaged in pursuing acquisition opportunities in the resource sector. The Company operates through Australia segment. The Company’s subsidiaries include Nuenco LLC, Anzoil (Asia) Pte ltd, Enercal Ltd and Merric Capital Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.