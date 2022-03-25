Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider Robert Tyson Buys 166,666 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider Robert Tyson purchased 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.88 ($22,222.13).

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. It explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. The company's flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

