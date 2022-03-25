Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Sells $35,001.20 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $35,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $32.88 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,643.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

