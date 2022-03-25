Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 286,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,236,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

