National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $271.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $243.19 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.