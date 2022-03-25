National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 216,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE CBRE opened at $90.06 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

