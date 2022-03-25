Ellevest Inc. Purchases 116 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO opened at $150.50 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.