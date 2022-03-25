Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 225.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of SNA opened at $206.91 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $213.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

