Virtue Capital Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $241.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $175.75 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

