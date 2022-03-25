The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,530 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.