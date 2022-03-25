Spire Wealth Management Invests $54,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IPG. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of IPG opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.