National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 23,383 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $408.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.58 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.