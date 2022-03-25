Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.85.

TSE:BYD opened at C$164.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$145.70 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$203.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

