Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $13.65.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

