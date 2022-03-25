Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $13.65.
Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
