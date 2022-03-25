Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS ROYMF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

