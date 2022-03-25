Ellevest Inc. Has $276,000 Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

