Ellevest Inc. Invests $218,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,097,000. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $401,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.