Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Position Raised by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.00 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

