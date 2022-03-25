National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 338,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.74.

