Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 640,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 10,338,891 shares.The stock last traded at $5.38 and had previously closed at $5.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

