Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,757,792 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. On average, analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 21,735 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $78,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 29,100 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $82,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,015 shares of company stock valued at $184,199 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

