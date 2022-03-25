Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 6.9%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.08. 76,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,920,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

