Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.57. 13,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 984,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Diversey from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Get Diversey alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.