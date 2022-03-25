National Bank of Canada FI Invests $26.35 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,040,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 477.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,027 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,691,000 after purchasing an additional 491,920 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

