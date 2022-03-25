National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 50,278 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,972,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $452.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.95.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
