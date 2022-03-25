National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 50,278 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $452.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.