Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PING. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ping Identity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

