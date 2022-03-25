China Renaissance Securities Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.93.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Li Auto’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

