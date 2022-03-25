31,552 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

