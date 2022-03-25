Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells C$49,549.29 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$49,549.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,597.20.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.