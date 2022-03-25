Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.33.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($164.84) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

