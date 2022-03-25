Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

ZUO opened at $15.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,818 shares of company stock worth $1,969,682. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zuora by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Zuora by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

