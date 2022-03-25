Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $59,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of APPN opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $149.82. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Appian by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Appian by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 182.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

