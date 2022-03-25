Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.25 ($22.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acerinox from €16.50 ($18.13) to €11.70 ($12.86) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acerinox has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

