Relx (NYSE:RELX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.20) to GBX 2,730 ($35.94) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,788.00.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,559,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,857,000 after buying an additional 66,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 227,606 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

