Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

