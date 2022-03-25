Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $46,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,887,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,754 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,011,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 158,369 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.