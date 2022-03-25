Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 75.85%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $893,000 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 196,009 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

