Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 42,665 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 8.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.