Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 516 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $454.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $315.67 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $411.84 and its 200-day moving average is $385.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

