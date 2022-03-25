Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

VIGI stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $93.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

