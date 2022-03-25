Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 243 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $105.33 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $120.36.

