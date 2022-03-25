Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 86,931 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

