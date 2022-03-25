Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $186,940.60 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.
- On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.
PARR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Par Pacific (PARR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.