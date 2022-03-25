Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $186,940.60 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

PARR stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $729.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

