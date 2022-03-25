National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 272,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 22.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after buying an additional 365,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

WCN stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.13 and a 52 week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

